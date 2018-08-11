Steelers' James Washington: Two catches in preseason opener
Washington caught two passes for 44 yards in Thursday's 31-14 preseason win over the Eagles.
The second-round draft pick was targeted a total of four times, from both Josh Dobbs and Mason Rudolph, including a 35-yard connection from the latter to set-up a Chris Boswell field-goal. The Steelers have a plethora of offensive weapons, so Washington's greatest challenge this season may be getting enough touches. Still, Pittsburgh's third wide receiver spot has been productive over the past five seasons, averaging 37 receptions for 588 yards and six touchdowns, suggesting he could be a nice middle-to-late round fantasy option.
