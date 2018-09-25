Washington caught both of his targets for 25 yards in Monday's 30-27 win over the Buccaneers.

He may be listed as third on Pittsburgh's wide receiver depth chart, but it is a distant third. While Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster have combined for 566 yards and three touchdowns on 51 catches, Washington has 39 yards and a score on three receptions. James Conner (15), Jesse James (9), Vance McDonald (7) and even Ryan Switzer (4) have more catches, and there is no reason to roster Washington for now.