Washington caught two of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.

For a third straight game Washington managed just two receptions. Fantasy owners hoping he might benefit from having Mason Rudolph -- his quarterback from Oklahoma State -- under center were disappointed in Week 3 as Washington was outperformed by rookie Diontae Johnson (3-52-1). Washington will look to rebound on Monday night against Cincinnati's beleaguered defense.