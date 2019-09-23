Steelers' James Washington: Two receptions again
Washington caught two of four targets for 14 yards in Sunday's 24-20 loss to San Francisco.
For a third straight game Washington managed just two receptions. Fantasy owners hoping he might benefit from having Mason Rudolph -- his quarterback from Oklahoma State -- under center were disappointed in Week 3 as Washington was outperformed by rookie Diontae Johnson (3-52-1). Washington will look to rebound on Monday night against Cincinnati's beleaguered defense.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Takes step backwards in loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Pedestrian effort in blowout loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Scores on long reception•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Second consecutive strong outing•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Thrives in preseason opener•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Drops weight ahead of second season•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Week 4 Early Waivers: New stars
Daniel Jones showed serious Fantasy upside, and if you need a QB, he's at the top of the list....
-
Week 3 Winners and Losers
The Vikings told us they wanted to run the ball this season. After another disappointing showing...
-
Giants lose Barkley to ankle sprain
With Saquon Barkley suffering a high-ankle sprain Sunday, Heath Cummings looks into what it...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 3 RB Preview: Start Gore McCoy?
Heath Cummings gives you everything you need to know about Week 3 including an update on the...
-
Starts and sits, sleepers and risks
Dave Richard goes through every game on the schedule for Week 3, identifying risky plays, sneaky...