Steelers' James Washington: Will play Week 14
Washington will be part of the Steelers' game plan during Sunday's game against the Raiders, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Washington was a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Chargers, and has struggled to produce to begin his rookie season -- he has only eight catches for 77 yards and one touchdown across 10 games. The second-round pick was reportedly sought out by quarterback Ben Roethlisberger on Wednesday, who told Washington that he's "still confident" in him. With Justin Hunter (shoulder) having been placed on injured reserve and Ryan Switzer in the concussion protocol, Washington could serve as Pittsburgh's No. 3 wideout during Sunday's tilt against the Raiders. The rookie will work to capitalize on his increased opportunity.
