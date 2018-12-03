Steelers' James Washington: Won't play Sunday
Washington is a healthy scratch for Sunday's game against the Chargers.
Sunday's decision is the second time this season Washington has been a healthy inactive, and his coming off a performance last week in which he failed to record a catch on three targets. The rookie second-round pick has caught only eight of 25 passes for 77 yards and a touchdown in 10 games. Darrius Heyward-Bey and Justin Hunter are both active and can serve as the Steelers' No. 4 wide receiver against Los Angeles.
