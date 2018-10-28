Washington (coach's decision) is inactive Sunday against the Browns.

Washington had been active for the first six games of the season, but played just 16 snaps in the Week 6 matchup before the bye week and has failed to record a catch in back-to-back games. As usual, Antonio Brown and JuJu Smith-Schuster will be the primary targets in the passing game, with Justin Hunter and Darrius Heyward-Bey next up on the depth chart.

