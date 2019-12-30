Washington failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

This was only the second game played this season in which Washington failed to have a catch. The second-year receiver took a step forward from his rookie season finishing 2019 with 44 receptions (on 80 targets) for 735 yards and three touchdowns playing in 15 games. He led the team in receiving yards and yards per catch (16.7) but needs to improve on his 50.8 catch percentage entering the third year of his four-year contract.