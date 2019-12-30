Steelers' James Washington: Zero receptions in finale
Washington failed to catch any of his three targets in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.
This was only the second game played this season in which Washington failed to have a catch. The second-year receiver took a step forward from his rookie season finishing 2019 with 44 receptions (on 80 targets) for 735 yards and three touchdowns playing in 15 games. He led the team in receiving yards and yards per catch (16.7) but needs to improve on his 50.8 catch percentage entering the third year of his four-year contract.
More News
-
Steelers' James Washington: Comes up short in loss•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Leads team in receiving•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Held in check in win•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Reels in touchdown•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Big role awaits sans Smith-Schuster•
-
Steelers' James Washington: Scores long touchdown vs. Bengals•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Compete for $5,000 or Start a Pool with Playoff Pick’em
-
Injury Report: A rest week
You don't just have injuries to contend with in Week 17, as plenty of big names will be resting....
-
Fantasy Football picks, Week 17 rankings
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 17.
-
Week 17 DFS strategy, player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 17 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
Week 17 Sleepers: Lineup, DFS help
In a championship Week 17 for Fantasy survivors, Jamey Eisenberg shares his sleepers and Daily...
-
Biggest questions for every NFC team
Will Cam Newton, Jameis Winston or David Johnson be on new rosters in 2020? Might Dallas and...
-
Biggest questions for every AFC team
Are we at the end of an era for Tom Brady, Ben Roethlisberger and Philip Rivers? Where will...