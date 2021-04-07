Steelers' Jamir Jones: Inks deal with Steelers By RotoWire Staff Apr 7, 2021 at 5:08 pm ET1 min read The Steelers are signing Jones to a contract, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.Jones spent time with the Texans after going undrafted in 2020, but he's still vying for a chance to make his NFL debut. He'll work to compete for a depth role this offseason. Fantasy Football Today Newsletter Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team. I agree that CBS Sports can send me the "Fantasy Football Today Newsletter" newsletter. See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.