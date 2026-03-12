Brisker agreed to a deal with the Steelers on Thursday, Mike Garafolo of NFL Network reports.

The safety started all 17 regular-season games and both playoff games for the Bears in 2025, finishing the regular season with 93 tackles (52 solo) and eight pass breakups. It was a nice return season for Brisker after missing most of the 2024 campaign with concussion-related issues. The 2022 second-round pick could play a similar role for Pittsburgh as he did for Chicago last year.