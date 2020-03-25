Steelers' Jarron Jones: Links up with Steelers
Jones agreed Wednesday with the Steelers on a contract, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Jones has previously spent time on various teams' offseason rosters and practice squads, but he has yet to make his NFL regular-season debut. After a stint as a starter in the XFL, he'll now get a shot to compete for a depth role in Pittsburgh.
