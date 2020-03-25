Steelers' Jarron Jones: Links with Steelers
Jones signed a contract with the Steelers on Wednesday, Rich Cimini of ESPN.com reports.
Jones previously spent time on the practice squads of the Lions and Buccaneers. Now following a stint as a starter in the XFL, he'll get a shot to compete for a depth role in Pittsburgh.
