Steelers' Jarvion Franklin: Latches on with Steelers

Franklin signed as an undrafted free agent with the Steelers on Tuesday, Ed Bouchette of The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Franklin was a four-year starter with Western Michigan University, and although it's tough to compare against the 1,551-yard, 24-touchdown rushing performance of his freshman season, he maintained high-caliber play as a junior and senior as well. The Illinois native racked up 2,581 rushing yards and 23 touchdowns in his final two college campaigns, while adding 30 receptions for 323 yards and three touchdowns. The lack of college competition may have dropped him off draft boards, but he will compete with James Connor (knee) and Fitzgerald Toussaint to back up Le'Veon Bell.