The Steelers signed Huntley to a reserve/future contract Tuesday, Teresa Varley of the team's official site reports.
Huntley spent the preseason with Philadelphia before being waived as part of the team's final roster cuts in late August. The third-year running back then spent time on and off the Steelers' practice squad before finishing the season on this taxi squad. In six career games, Huntley has recorded 18 carries for 70 yards, and he'll now look to carve out a role on the active roster heading into the 2023 campaign.