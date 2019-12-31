Hargrave had five tackles (three solo) in Sunday's 28-10 loss to the Ravens.

Hargrave finished the 2019 season with 60 tackles -- a new personal single-season high -- including four sacks in 16 games. He also had one forced fumble. Hargrave has been a consistent anchor of the defensive line the Steelers will need to decide whether the unrestricted free agent returns in 2020.