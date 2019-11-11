Hargrave had seven tackles (two solo) including by a sack in Sunday's 17-12 win over the Rams.

The sack was the first for Hargrave in the past four games but with four sacks in eight games he is on pace to exceed his career-best 6.5 sacks in 2018. Overall the Pittsburgh defense looked dominant and did not allow an offensive touchdown against the Rams. Pittsburgh faces a familiar opponent in Week 11 against division rival Cleveland. In the past 10 games between these two teams Pittsburgh owns a 9-0-1 record.