Hargrave entered the concussion protocol Monday, Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports.

Hargrave hasn't formally been diagnosed with a concussion, but the Steelers evidently felt that he exhibited symptoms consistent with the head injury. The 24-year-old left Sunday's exhibition contest against the Falcons after just seven snaps. He has a prior history of concussions, as he suffered one in the latter portion of last season.