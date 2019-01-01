Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Has career-best season
Hargrave recorded four tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
The big nose tackle finishes the 2018 season with 49 tackles including 6.5 sacks in 16 games. He has missed just once game in his three seasons in Pittsburgh and set personal highs in tackles and sacks. With one year remaining on his current contract Hargrave should be back to anchor Pittsburgh's defensive line in 2019.
More News
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records sack in third straight•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Second straight game with sack•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Two sacks in win•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Six tackles in win•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records third sack this season•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: One sack against Ravens•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Early look at our 2019 rankings
We're already looking ahead to 2019. Jamey Eisenberg, Heath Cummings and Dave Richard give...
-
Fantasy Football playoff rankings, picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for the Wild Card Round...
-
Week 17 Injury Report Updates
If you're still playing, Week 17 has plenty of landmines to dodge. Check out who is in and...
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Sony Michel will look to close out the season strong in Week 17, making him Jamey Eisenberg's...
-
Week 17 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Week 17 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...