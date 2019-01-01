Hargrave recorded four tackles (two solo) during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.

The big nose tackle finishes the 2018 season with 49 tackles including 6.5 sacks in 16 games. He has missed just once game in his three seasons in Pittsburgh and set personal highs in tackles and sacks. With one year remaining on his current contract Hargrave should be back to anchor Pittsburgh's defensive line in 2019.

