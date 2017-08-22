Hargrave is currently in the the team's concussion protocol, Chris Adamski of TrivLive.com reports.

Hargrave argues he does not have a concussion, but is just undergoing the protocol. The 24-year-old left Sunday's exhibition contest against the Falcons after just seven snaps. He has a history of concussions, as he suffered one in the latter portion of last season. Thus, expect the team to exercise caution with their starting nose tackle going forward.