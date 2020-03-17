Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Inks three-year deal with Philly
Hargrave agreed to a three-year, $39 million contract with the Eagles on Monday, Adam Schefter of ESPN reports.
The 2016 third-round pick spent the first four seasons of his career in Pittsburgh, and he totaled 60 tackles, four sacks and one forced fumble in 16 games last year. The deal includes $26 million fully guaranteed as Hargrave is set to anchor Philadelphia's defensive line over the next few years.
