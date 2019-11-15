Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Leads team in tackles
Hargrave totaled nine tackles (seven solo) in Pittsburgh's 21 - 7 loss to Cleveland Thursday night.
There was little to get excited about on defense as the Steelers failed to record a turnover for the first time since Week 1. Pittsburgh is still second best in the league in takeaways (27) and will look to get back on track in Week 12 against a Cincinnati team that has the fourth most turnovers in the league (18).
