Steelers' Javon Hargrave: One sack against Ravens
Hargrave had three tackles (two solo) including a sack during Sunday's 26-14 loss to the Ravens.
He now has two sacks this season, matching his in each of his first two years. He'll look to add to that total in Week 5 against the Falcons, who have allowed three or more sacks in all but one game this season.
