Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Quiet in season finale
Hargrave, who recorded one tackle (solo) in Sunday's win over the Browns, finishes up the 2017 season with 32 tackles (21 solo), including two sacks and a forced fumble, playing in all 16 games.
Hargrave matched his sack total from his rookie season, and provides a solid presence at nose tackle. His most dominating performance was a 10-tackle effort in Week 5 against Jacksonville, who Pittsburgh would host in the divisional round if the AFC playoff seeding holds form.
