Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records first sack
Hargrave had two solo tackles and a sack in Monday's win over the Bengals.
The 26-year-old recorded his first sack of the season as the Steelers victimized QB Andy Dalton all night, bringing him down eight times. Hargrave has nine tackles through four games and has limited IDP value since he's mostly working as a rotational defensive tackle.
