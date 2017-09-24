Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records sack in loss on Sunday
Hargrave had two tackles (both solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.
Hargrave now has two sacks through his first three games this season, matching his total for all of 2016. He could add to that total in Week 4 against the Ravens, who allowed the Steelers to record five sacks in their two games last season.
