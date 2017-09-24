Play

Hargrave had two tackles (both solo), including a sack in Pittsburgh's 23-17 overtime loss to Chicago on Sunday.

Hargrave now has two sacks through his first three games this season, matching his total for all of 2016. He could add to that total in Week 4 against the Ravens, who allowed the Steelers to record five sacks in their two games last season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories