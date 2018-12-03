Hargrave totaled four tackles (three solo) including a sack during Sunday's 33-30 loss to the Chargers.

Leading 23-7 at the half Pittsburgh allowed 23 unanswered points before ultimately losing when Mike Bagley connected on a 29-yard field-goal with no time remaining. Adding to the frustration the defense gave Bagley three opportunities to make his winning kick following consecutive offsides penalties against the Steelers. Hargrave now has 6.5 sacks and will look to add to that total in Week 14 against Oakland, which has allowed the fifth most sacks in the league (39).

