Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records third sack this season
Hargrave recorded five tackles (two solo) including a sack during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.
With two sacks in his last three games, Hargrave now has three sacks on the season, which is a personal best, and is on pace for eight on the year. Overall, this was a solid defensive effort for Pittsburgh despite forcing no turnovers. They are a minus two in takeaways through six games and have a bye in Week 7.
More News
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: One sack against Ravens•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Quiet in season finale•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Team-high 10 tackles in losing effort•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records sack in loss on Sunday•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: No longer on injury report•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Enters concussion protocol•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 6 Injury Updates
We've got plenty of big names on the injury report heading into play Sunday. Find out the latest...
-
Week 6 contrarian plays
Everyone is playing Jameis Winston and Julio Jones this week. Heath Cummings had four guys...
-
LIVE: Week 6 Fantasy Football advice
Everything you need to know heading into Week 6
-
Fantasy Football rankings, picks, sims
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals start-sit advice for Week 6
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Winston ready
After a suspension delayed his start, Jameis Winston is ready to make up for lost time, Jamey...
-
Starts and sits for every game
Who should you start in Week 6? Who needs to be avoided? Dave Richard reveals what his research...