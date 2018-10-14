Hargrave recorded five tackles (two solo) including a sack during Sunday's 28-21 win over Cincinnati.

With two sacks in his last three games, Hargrave now has three sacks on the season, which is a personal best, and is on pace for eight on the year. Overall, this was a solid defensive effort for Pittsburgh despite forcing no turnovers. They are a minus two in takeaways through six games and have a bye in Week 7.

