Hargrave notched a sack in Sunday's overtime loss to the Ravens.

Hargrave registered a career-high 6.5 sacks last year, and he's back on track for that mark after his second sack in as many weeks. He has a difficult test ahead, though, as Philip Rivers has only been dropped 11 times in five games.

