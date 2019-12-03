Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Sack in win over Browns
Hargrave recorded six tackles (three solo) and a sack across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.
Hargrave now has 45 tackles and four sacks on the season, as the defensive tackle continues to play in about a third of the team's defensive snaps. He'll look to keep applying pressure Sunday against the Cardinals, who have allowed the fifth most sacks in the league this year.
More News
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Leads team in tackles•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Ends sack drought•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Sack in second straight week•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records first sack•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Has career-best season•
-
Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Records sack in third straight•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Early Waivers: For the stretch
The Chiefs offense has created plenty of value at running back, and Darwin Thompson could be...
-
Injury reaction: Mattison's big shot?
If Dalvin Cook's shoulder injury keeps him out for Week 14 or beyond, Alexander Mattison could...
-
Stealing Signals: Week 13 breakdown
Ben Gretch focuses on what matters for Fantasy players as he recaps every game from Week 13,...
-
Top Week 14 Fantasy waiver wire targets
Jody Smith is among the most accurate Fantasy football experts in the country.
-
Winners & Losers: Looking ahead
We're looking at the rest of this season and beyond while breaking down winners and losers...
-
Believe It or Not: Who can you trust?
Heath Cummings tackles what we learned in Week 13 and what it means for the Fantasy playoffs,...