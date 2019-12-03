Play

Hargrave recorded six tackles (three solo) and a sack across 48 defensive snaps in Sunday's win over the Browns.

Hargrave now has 45 tackles and four sacks on the season, as the defensive tackle continues to play in about a third of the team's defensive snaps. He'll look to keep applying pressure Sunday against the Cardinals, who have allowed the fifth most sacks in the league this year.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories