Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Second straight game with sack
Hargrave recorded four tackles (one solo) including a half sack during Sunday's 24-17 loss to Denver.
Ranked eighth among all defensive tackles with 5.5 sacks this season, Hargrave will look to add to that total in Week 13 against the Chargers, who have allowed just 16 sacks this season but seven of those in the last two games.
