Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Six tackles in win
Hargrave recorded six tackles (all solo) during Thursday's 52-21 win over Carolina.
This was the most tackles in a game for the third-year nose tackle, who now has 27 tackles on the season. He needs just six more tackles this season to exceed his career-best total of 32 tackles last season. He faces Jacksonville in Week 11.
