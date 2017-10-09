Steelers' Javon Hargrave: Team-high 10 tackles in losing effort
Hargrave led the Pittsburgh defense with 10 tackles (four solo) in their 30-9 loss to Jacksonville on Sunday.
Entering the game, Hargrave had just six tackles this season, although two were for sacks, and the 10 tackles are a career high for the second-year nose tackle. The defense wasn't as bad as the score would indicate, with most of the damage coming off five Ben Roethlisberger interceptions, including two pick-sixes and two that resulted in touchdowns for the Jaguars on the ensuing drives.
