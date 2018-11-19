Hargrave recorded four tackles (all solo) including two sacks during their 20-16 win against Jacksonville.

Pittsburgh came into the game tied for the league lead with 31 sacks and got to Jacksonville quarterback Blake Bortles six times. Hargrave now has five sacks this season exceeding the total from his previous two seasons combined. He'll look to add to that total in Week 11 against the Broncos, which has allowed 24 sacks but denied the Chargers in a 23-22 win on Sunday.