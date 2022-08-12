site: fantasynews | arena: nfl | pageType: stories |
Steelers' Javon McKinley: Heads to injured reserve
By
RotoWire Staff
McKinley (undisclosed) reverted to the Steelers' injured reserve list Friday, Aaron Wilson of ProFootballNetwork.com reports.
Barring an injury settlement, McKinley will be forced to miss the reminder of the season. The undrafted receiver out of Notre Dame has yet to make his NFL debut.
