Samuels ran twice for 21 yards and caught his lone target for nine yards in Pittsburgh's 30-28 preseason win against Tampa Bay on Friday.

After a one-yard loss on Pittsburgh's first offensive snap Samuels didn't have another carry until just before halftime, which he took for 22 yards setting up their first touchdown one play later. Samuels had just one carry of 20+ yards in his rookie season but has the athleticism to make big plays in what is expected to be an expanded role this season.