Samuels rushed three times for 18 yards and caught his lone target for 13 more in Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.

Samuels' stat line was nothing special, but the bigger news here was that starting running back James Conner exited in the second half with a knee injury. While the extent of Conner's injury is not yet known, Samuels and rookie fourth-rounder Benny Snell would be in line for increased roles should Conner need to miss any time moving forward. Samuels started three games in Conner's absence last season, including a 142-yard rushing performance against the Patriots.