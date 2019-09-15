Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Bigger role could be on tap
Samuels rushed three times for 18 yards and caught his lone target for 13 more in Sunday's 28-26 loss to the Seahawks.
Samuels' stat line was nothing special, but the bigger news here was that starting running back James Conner exited in the second half with a knee injury. While the extent of Conner's injury is not yet known, Samuels and rookie fourth-rounder Benny Snell would be in line for increased roles should Conner need to miss any time moving forward. Samuels started three games in Conner's absence last season, including a 142-yard rushing performance against the Patriots.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Held to six yards from scrimmage•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Scores in win•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Big run sets up score•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Likely to see enhanced role•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Eyeing role in two-back formations•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Ready for more snaps•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
Steelers lose minus Roethlisberger
Heath Cummings says this Steelers offense won't be the same if Ben Roethlisberger misses extended...
-
Week 2 DFS strategy and player picks
Ben Gretch looks at the Week 2 DFS slate and gives his tournament strategies and top player...
-
PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Non-PPR Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup? Dave Richard went through every matchup...
-
Week 2 Injuries: Mixon in?
We've got some big names on the injury report heading into Sunday's action, and we're keeping...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: Bounceback for Ben?
Get off to a bad start in Week 1? There's no need to panic. You can bounce back in Week 2 just...