Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Cedes carries to returning teammate
Samuels ran twice for two yards and caught seven of eight targets for 40 yards during Sunday's 16-13 win over Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh struggled on offense the first half, managing just 27 yards on the ground, and it was no surprise that Samuels was used more as a pass receiving back than a rusher with the return of James Conner (ankle) after a three-game absence. Samuels finishes his rookie season with 56 carries for 256 yards (4.6 average) and 26 catches (on 29 targets) for 199 yards and three touchdowns in 14 games. He has three years remaining on his current contract -- and with Le'Veon Bell (held out) likely to be playing elsewhere next season -- Samuels is the clear backup to James Conner heading in to the 2019 season.
