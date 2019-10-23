Samuels (knee) isn't setting a specific target date for his return, but he believes he's close to 100 percent healthy, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.

Samuels hasn't been ruled out for Monday's game against Miami, and the report suggests he'll have a good shot at Week 9 if he doesn't make it back to face the Dolphins. Samuels had a knee scope Oct. 8, with the recovery/rehab timeline estimated at one month. Once healthy, he should step back in as the No. 2 running back behind James Conner, who reportedly is making good progress in his recovery from a minor quad injury.