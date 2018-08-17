Samuels rushed nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 13 yards in the Steelers' 51-34 preseason loss to the Packers on Thursday.

Samuels capped off a late third-quarter drive with a one-yard rushing score, his first of the preseason. The versatile fifth-round pick also got to flash his pass-catching chops a bit, making it a solid all-around performance. Samuels continues to serve in a scout-team-like role in training camp while Le'Veon Bell (contract) remains absent, and the latter's refusal to report also projects to continue giving the rookie plenty of opportunities to make his case for a roster spot. Samuels will look to build on Thursday's performance in the Steelers' third preseason tilt on Aug. 25 against the Titans.