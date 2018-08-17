Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Collects 51 total yards in preseason loss
Samuels rushed nine times for 38 yards and a touchdown and brought in three of four targets for 13 yards in the Steelers' 51-34 preseason loss to the Packers on Thursday.
Samuels capped off a late third-quarter drive with a one-yard rushing score, his first of the preseason. The versatile fifth-round pick also got to flash his pass-catching chops a bit, making it a solid all-around performance. Samuels continues to serve in a scout-team-like role in training camp while Le'Veon Bell (contract) remains absent, and the latter's refusal to report also projects to continue giving the rookie plenty of opportunities to make his case for a roster spot. Samuels will look to build on Thursday's performance in the Steelers' third preseason tilt on Aug. 25 against the Titans.
More News
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Podcast: How to draft wide receivers
We recommend grabbing a top-10 wide receiver, but if you can’t make that happen there are plenty...
-
Fantasy Don't Want To Draft List
Dave Richard won't turn down a great deal, but these sixteen players won't be on his team at...
-
Breaking down the top-10 RB
The running back position is back, which is great for Fantasy owners. Jamey Eisenberg looks...
-
Fantasy football breakouts: Get Doctson
SportsLine simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times and identified must-draft breakout...
-
Zero-RB is still viable
It's gone out of vogue in recent years, but Heath Cummings says we should give zero-RB a chance...
-
No. 2 in non-PPR: Bell or Zeke?
Jamey Eisenberg and Dave Richard go head-to-head in a player comparison of Le'Veon Bell vs....