Samuels doesn't appear to be a lock for a roster spot, Ed Bouchette of The Athletic reports.

James Conner and rookie fourth-round pick Anthony McFarland are locks, with 2019 fourth-rounder Benny Snell perhaps not too far behind. Samuels is a competent pass catcher who plays special teams and can even line up at tight end or H-back in a pinch, but that won't necessarily assure him of a roster spot, as the Steelers could instead choose Kerrith Whyte, Wendell Smallwood or Trey Edmunds. Currently on the reserve/COVID-19 list, Samuels isn't able to make his case at the moment.