Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Delivering in fantasy playoffs
Samuels ran for 53 yards on 12 attempts, adding three receptions for 11 yards and one touchdown during Sunday's 31-28 loss to New Orleans.
His eligibility as a tight end on some outlets will be surely discussed for generations, but Samuels' production over the past three weeks has resembled that of a low-end RB1 -- 109.3 total yards per game, with 12 receptions and one touchdown during that span. If James Conner (ankle) is ruled out for a fourth consecutive contest in Week 17, Samuels will likely garner double-digit carries once again, while providing the benefit of a high pass-catching floor in PPR and standard formats alike. Opposing running backs have tortured Cincinnati all season, as the Bengals have allowed 20 total touchdowns to the position in 2018 (second most to only the Bills).
