Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Does a little of everything in win
Samuels rushed for 26 yards and one touchdown on 10 carries, adding eight catches for 57 yards on eight targets in Monday night's 27-3 win over Cincinnati.
Pittsburgh resorted to some trickery to earn their first win of the season, with Samuels lining up as the quarterback in wildcat formations multiple times. Taking the direct snap, he hit pay dirt from two yards out and completed all three of his pass attempts for another 31 yards. Samuels had no touches in Week 3 so many fantasy owners probably held him out of their lineups but if this is how the Steelers plan to use him moving forward his fantasy value increases significantly, especially in deep leagues. He faces division rival Baltimore in Week 5.
