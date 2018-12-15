Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Expected to start once again
Samuels is expected to retain his starting role in the Steelers' backfield with James Conner (ankle) likely unavailable Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.
Samuels should get the majority of the work out of the backfield, similar to Week 14 when the rookie compiled 92 total yards off of 18 touches, but Stevan Ridley wound up vulturing a late red zone touchdown in that contest, mitigating Samuels' fantasy value. With James Conner (ankle) expected to return to the field in Week 16, Sunday's contest against the Patriots might be one of the last opportunities for Samuels to showcase his versatile skillset this season.
More News
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Status in limbo with Conner questionable•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Mixed bag in starting opportunity•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Likely to share work•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Expects to start, but share carries•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Part of backfield committee•
-
Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: In line for added work Sunday•
Fantasy Football Today Newsletter
Get tips, advice and news to win your league - all from the FFT podcast team.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Football rankings, best picks
SportsLine's advanced computer model reveals optimal start-sit advice for Week 15
-
Week 15 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dalvin Cook hasn't given you what you wanted from him this season, but he still has a chance...
-
Start 'Em & Sit 'Em: RB
Doug Martin and Leonard Fournette began the season with very different outlooks, but Jamey...
-
Week 15 PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...
-
Starts, sits, sleepers, and risks
Dave Richard gives start and sit calls for every game on the Week 15 schedule, starting with...
-
Week 15 Non-PPR Lineup Cheat Sheet
Are you sure you're setting your best Fantasy lineup for the title run? Dave Richard went through...