Samuels is expected to retain his starting role in the Steelers' backfield with James Conner (ankle) likely unavailable Sunday, Ian Rapoport of NFL Network reports.

Samuels should get the majority of the work out of the backfield, similar to Week 14 when the rookie compiled 92 total yards off of 18 touches, but Stevan Ridley wound up vulturing a late red zone touchdown in that contest, mitigating Samuels' fantasy value. With James Conner (ankle) expected to return to the field in Week 16, Sunday's contest against the Patriots might be one of the last opportunities for Samuels to showcase his versatile skillset this season.