Steelers' Jaylen Samuels: Expects to start, but share carries
Samuels indicated Wednesday he will start Sunday's game against the Raiders, but added that he and Stevan Ridley are slated to split time, Jeremy Fowler of ESPN.com reports.
Trey Edmunds isn't mentioned in that scenario, so it looks like the Steelers will rely on Samuels and Ridley to fill in for James Conner (ankle) on Sunday. While the team's backfield duties may start in an even rotation this weekend, if either player gets on a roll, the team could go with the hot hand. In any case, Samuels has a nice opportunity to put up some fantasy production in Week 14. Meanwhile, his added opportunities provide a nice bonus for those in formats where Samuels is tight end-eligible.
