Samuels expects the Steelers to use formations that put him and James Conner on the field at the same time, ESPN.com's Jeremy Fowler reports.

The double-halfback formation is a common offseason storyline; one that rarely comes to fruition as anything more than an occasional trick during the regular season. It does make more sense than usual given the involvement of Samuels, who often lined up as an H-back or tight end at NC State. There's also the matter of Pittsburgh losing Antonio Brown and Jesse James, leaving the team with shaky depth at wide receiver and tight end. Samuels is far more likely to find his fantasy value from passing downs or a Conner injury, but the potential for two-RB sets at least will be worth monitoring come August and September. Conner already said he expects both Samuels and rookie fourth-round pick Benny Snell to get touches this upcoming season.