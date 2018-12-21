Samuels is slated to head the Pittsburgh backfield Sunday against the Saints with James Conner (ankle) sidelined for a third straight game, Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Samuels, who racked up 172 total yards against the Patriots last weekend, is expected to dominate the backfield snaps, leaving Stevan Ridley to handle only a light complementary role. The rookie will take aim at a Saints run defense that has allowed a league-low average of 79.1 rushing yards per game. Still, with double-digit carries and involvement in the passing game presumably on tap, Samuels represents a viable Week 16 fantasy lineup option.