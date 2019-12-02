Samuels ran for 32 yards on seven carries and had two catches for 22 yards during Sunday's 20-13 win over the Browns.

Rookie Benny Snell continued to get the lion's share of the touches with James Conner (shoulder) out for the second consecutive week, but the sophomore back still managed to put up his third-highest yardage total of the season. Depending on Conner's health heading into Week 14 against the Cardinals, Samuels could have a really nice matchup as the pass-catcher in Pittsburgh's backfield. The Cardinals have struggled mightily against the pass this season and defensive coordinator Vance Joseph's defenses have historically struggled to cover backs and tight ends.