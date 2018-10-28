Samuels ran for 17 yards on four carries during Sunday's 33-18 win over Cleveland.

Entering the contest Samuels had played just two offensive snaps without a touch, but he toted the rock on four consecutive plays in the fourth quarter for his first touches of the season. Expect him to return to his usual role on special teams as James Conner has been impressive rushing for 599 yards and nine touchdowns on 127 carries, adding 323 yards on 31 receptions filling in for Le'Veon Bell (contract dispute).

