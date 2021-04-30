Samuels will have to compete for touches once again this season after the Steelers selected Najee Harris with the 24th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, Mark Kaboly of The Athletic reports.

After James Conner signed with the Cardinals during the offseason, the Steelers signed Kalen Ballage at the end of March before selecting Harris with their first pick in the draft. Samuels was mainly limited to special-teams work in 2021, and he could have to compete for a roster spot during training camp and the preseason now that the team's depth chart at running back is even more crowded. Samuels rushed nine times for 28 yards while hauling in nine passes for 46 yards in 2020.