Samuels did not receive any rush attempts or targets during Sunday's 28-24 win over the Colts.

The veteran back saw four of his 19 snaps on the offensive side, but he went without a touch for the first time over his past four appearances. James Conner's return from a quadriceps injury all but eliminated an already minimal offensive role for Samuels. He's totaled 74 scrimmage yards with no touchdowns over 18 combined carries and rush attempts this season.