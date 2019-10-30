Samuels (knee) practiced fully Wednesday.

Brooke Pryor of ESPN.com relays that Samuels is ready to play in Sunday's game against the Colts, which is a well-timed development, given that both James Conner (shoulder) and Benny Snell (knee) sat out Wednesday's practice. Samuels, who didn't play two days earlier in the Steelers' win over Miami, has been giving a clean bill of health following his recovery from a knee scope. He could end up having a prominent role in the Steelers' Week 9 attack, especially given the current statuses of the other backs on the roster.

More News

Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge

Play Now
Our Latest Stories